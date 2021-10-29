

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $138.55 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $149.40 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.72 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $325.75 billion from $302.42 billion last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $230.72 Mln. vs. $201.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $325.75 Bln vs. $302.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.94 - $5.02



