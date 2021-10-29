

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM), an American infrastructure consulting firm, on Friday said it signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla or RCU, a royal commission formed to protect, safeguard, and rebuild AlUla, a historical city located in northwest Saudi Arabia.



The agreement sets out a comprehensive development timeline based around three phases that lead up to 2035 with AECOM's program management team implementing the $15-billion first phase development in AlUla's core 20 kilometer historical area.



This incorporates social, economic and sustainability projects in five hubs that will focus on infrastructure, hospitality, arts and culture, and social and community development.



'AlUla is one of the world's largest and most complex development programs, home to more than 30,000 sites of historical significance, and we are proud to help realize the city's vision for the future,' said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president.



With RCU, AECOM aims to leverage its global program management and technical expertise to deliver a sustainable legacy that transforms AlUla for generations to come.



The value of AECOM's contract is expected to be included in its reported backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



