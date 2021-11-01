

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL), a provider of vehicle electrification solutions for fleets, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed automotive and mobility sector veteran Eric Tech as Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet, effective December 1, 2021.



Tech succeeds Dimitri Kazarinoff, who is stepping down from his position as CEO to pursue other career opportunities. Kazarinoff will support Tech to help ensure a smooth leadership transition through the end of the year. Upon his joining as CEO, Tech will also join the Board.



Tech brings nearly 35 years of automotive and mobility industry experience and has held senior leadership positions at Navistar International Corp. and Ford Motor Co. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Navistar, a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of medium and heavy duty vehicles and parts.



XL Fleet expects to report revenues for the third quarter of 2021 of approximately $3.2 million, including $0.6 million from the sale of drive systems and $2.6 million from XL Grid.



