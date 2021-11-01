

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $142 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $415 million, or $3.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.70



