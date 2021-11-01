

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $674 million, or $10.45 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $10.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.1% to $3.00 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $693 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.74 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.52 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



