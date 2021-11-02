

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ukrop's Homestyle Foods is recalling six Green Salads and Chicken Caesar Wrap citing choking risk due to the possible presence of hard plastic, the U.S Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 12.6 oz Chef Salad with UPC 72251525049, 10.0 oz. Chicken Caesar Salad with UPC 72251525050, 13.1 oz Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad with UPC 72251525051, 6.95 oz. Garden Side Salad with UPC 72251525202, 6.95 oz. Mexican Side Salad with UPC 72251525214, as well as 12.5 oz. Southwestern Style Salad with UPC 72251525133. All these products have sell by date of October 24.



The recall also involves 12.5 oz. Chicken Caesar Wrap with UPC 72251525064 and sell by date of October 23.



The products were sold at various retailers, including Kroger Mid Atlantic Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio; Food Lion Stores in Virginia and North Carolina; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia; and Ukrop's Market Hall, Richmond, Virginia.



The recall was initiated after the company's production team found a couple of pieces of brown hard plastic in a supplier ingredient while preparing these items for retailers. There could be a choking hazard due to the possible presence of these pieces.



However, the company has not received any reports of injury due to the consumption of these products to date.



The retailers are removing the product from the shelves. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.



