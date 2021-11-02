

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $148.8 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $17.0 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $172 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $1.16 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $172 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



