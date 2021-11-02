

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced an updated 2021 financial outlook. The company increased guidance to reflect the momentum through the first three quarters of the year.



For 2021, Gartner now expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $8.54, revised from prior guidance of at least $7.60. Total revenue is now anticipated to be at least $4.66 billion, revised from prior guidance of at least $4.57 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.80 on revenue of $4.63 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.03 compared to $0.91, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.56, for the quarter.



Net income was $149 million, or $1.76 per share compared to $17 million, or $0.19 per share, prior year.



Revenue increased to $1.16 billion from $0.99 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.14 billion in revenue.



