

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $692 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $696 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $4.39 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $696 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.89 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q1): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.51 - $2.61 Full year EPS guidance: $7.23 - $7.38



