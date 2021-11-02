

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $107.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $134.0 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $129.9 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $1.41 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $129.9 Mln. vs. $127.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.5 Bln



