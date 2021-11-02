

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $290.0 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $266.8 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.75 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $290.0 Mln. vs. $266.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.07



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

