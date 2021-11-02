

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $29.54 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $10.10 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $275.44 million from $251.91 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29.54 Mln. vs. $10.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $275.44 Mln vs. $251.91 Mln last year.



