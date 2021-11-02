

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $78.45 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $51.58 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131.75 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $180.36 million from $158.63 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $131.75 Mln. vs. $106.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $180.36 Mln vs. $158.63 Mln last year.



