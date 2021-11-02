

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Under a new U.S. distribution arrangement, Google Pay mobile app users will gain convenient access in the Google Pay app to the local experiences and travel inventory available in the Groupon marketplace. The Groupon and Google distribution partnership will go live in the first half of 2022.



'This partnership will make it easier than ever for Google Pay users to browse, click and purchase the fun and affordable experiences available in the Groupon marketplace,' said Bharathi Ramavarjula, Head of Google Pay.



Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de