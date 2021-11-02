

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.48 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $2.57 billion, or $4.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 billion or $4.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $6.71 billion from $6.42 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.51 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.22 vs. $4.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.27 -Revenue (Q3): $6.71 Bln vs. $6.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.50 - $17.10 Full year revenue guidance: $25.8 - $26.2 Bln



