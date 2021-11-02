

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $283.17 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $346.26 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.46 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.81 to $3.93



