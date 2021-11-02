

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $732 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $3.89 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $604 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q3): $3.89 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.



