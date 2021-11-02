

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $392.0 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $312.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $392.0 Mln. vs. $312.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82



