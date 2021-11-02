

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $271 million, or $0.131 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.126 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.42 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $271 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.131 vs. $0.126 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



