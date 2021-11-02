

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.3 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $7.9 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.5 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.5% to $267.9 million from $190.7 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.5 Mln. vs. $9.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $267.9 Mln vs. $190.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEENAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de