

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $45.01 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $71.98 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $50.48 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $553.49 million from $544.07 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $50.48 Mln. vs. $74.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $553.49 Mln vs. $544.07 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.88 to $5.93



