The company's profit came in at $232.7 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $228.6 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $256.3 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $256.3 Mln. vs. $237.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.10



