

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $21.4 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $450.5 million from $457.4 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.3 Mln. vs. $26.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $450.5 Mln vs. $457.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEARWATER PAPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de