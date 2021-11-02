

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $201.7 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $185.8 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $234.4 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $759.0 million from $702.7 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



