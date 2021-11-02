

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $278 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.09 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $278 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 to $4.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN WATER WORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de