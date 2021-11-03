

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in September, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.



The number of unemployed decreased 255,000 from the previous month to 12.079 million in September. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 1.919 million.



The youth unemployment rate declined to 16.0 percent in September from 16.3 percent in August. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 18.8 percent.



The jobless rate in the EU27 was 6.7 percent in September versus 6.9 percent in August and 7.7 percent in September 2020.



