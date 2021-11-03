Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Database Lock Completed for Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for COVID-19

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has received confirmation that hard lock of the database was completed for its Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897). Statistical analysis is underway, with topline results for the trial anticipated to be reported during the week of November 8, 2021.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and dermatologic diseases.

