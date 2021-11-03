

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $449.4 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $364.5 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454.8 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $454.8 Mln. vs. $393.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de