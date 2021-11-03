

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $313.03 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $348.89 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $102.05 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $102.05 Mln. vs. $80.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36



