

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $96.82 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $33.48 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.11 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $813.66 million from $640.16 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $91.11 Mln. vs. $36.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $813.66 Mln vs. $640.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $805 to $845 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

