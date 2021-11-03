

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $119.54 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $74.05 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.45 million or $4.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $1.02 billion from $0.81 billion last year.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $145.45 Mln. vs. $82.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.88 vs. $2.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

