

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smarsh, an electronic communications archiving solutions provider, on Wednesday said it is set to acquire the Digital Safe archiving and risk management portfolio from Micro Focus International plc. (MFGP), a British multinational software and information technology business, for an undisclosed sum.



The addition of the Digital Safe customer base, technology and team of subject-matter experts strengthens Smarsh's position in enterprise information archiving and accelerates execution of its global growth strategy, the company said in a statement.



Brian Cramer, Smarsh CEO, commented: 'Solving the sophisticated archiving, compliance and e-discovery needs of the largest regulated multi-national companies requires scale, flexibility and support infrastructure.'



The acquisition is expected to be completed following the required customary regulatory approvals, expected in the first quarter of next calendar year.



