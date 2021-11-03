

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said that certain CVS Pharmacy will offer a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age starting on Sunday.



It follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization.



The vaccine will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., the company said.



In a separate press release, Rite Aid said it is prepared to begin administering doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children aged 5-11 as soon as the 10 microgram doses are distributed to Rite Aid, which is expected at the end of this week.



The first available appointments for age 5-11 doses will be on Saturday, November 6. Those appointments may be booked through our scheduling tool beginning Thursday, November 4.



The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, 3 weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de