

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $139.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $153.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.59 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $139.3 Mln. vs. $153.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.05



