

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $$0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $535 million from $484 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $135 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $$0.58 vs. $$0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $535 Mln vs. $484 Mln last year.



