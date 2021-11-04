

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased to the highest since April 2002, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.7 percent increase in September.



The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices for gas and electricity, among other things the agency said.



Prices for energy rose 19.4 percent in September, after a 13.7 percent fall in August.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 3.7 percent in October from 3.0 percent in the previous month.



