

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for September. Producer price inflation is seen rising to 15.2 percent from 13.4 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.76 against the yen, 1.1552 against the greenback, 0.8476 against the pound and 1.0545 against the franc as of 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

