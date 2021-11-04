

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $557 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $4.45 billion from $4.53 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $557 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.



