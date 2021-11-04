

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.63 billion, or $14.33 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $7.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 billion or $15.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.7% to $3.45 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.77 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $15.37 vs. $8.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.56 -Revenue (Q3): $3.45 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de