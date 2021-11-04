

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $158 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $3.51 billion from $3.20 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q3): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $13,900 -$14,000 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

