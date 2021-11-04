

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) reaffirmed its currency-neutral adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full year 2021, while raising annual net sales outlook, reflecting underlying business momentum.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of about 1 to 2 percent and raised its organic net sales growth forecast to 2 to 3 percent, up from the prior forecast range of flat to 1 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.08 per share on a revenue growth of 1.8 percent to $14.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



