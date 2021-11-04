

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) said its EBITDA is anticipated to rise at an average annual growth rate of more than four percent to at least 520 million euros by 2025. Free cash flow is projected to rise in line with EBITDA to more than 260 million euros over the same period. The company noted that it will continue to distribute 80 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders.



The company's management announced a multi-dimensional transformation of the organisation to help achieve the goals. Digitalisation, standardisation and a more uniform management will be used to establish an even more efficient and results, freenet said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FREENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de