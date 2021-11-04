

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $28 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $78 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28 Mln. vs. $78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



