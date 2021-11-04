

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $31.06 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $27.30 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.4 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $449.07 million from $367.22 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29.4 Mln. vs. $27.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $449.07 Mln vs. $367.22 Mln last year.



