

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.8 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $10.3 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $16.3 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $175.6 million from $151.3 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16.3 Mln. vs. $11.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $175.6 Mln vs. $151.3 Mln last year.



