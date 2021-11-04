

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $95.23 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $15.04 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.1% to $1.86 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $95.23 Mln. vs. $15.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



