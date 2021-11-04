

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $538 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $499 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $499 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

