

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):



-Earnings: $40.2 million in Q1 vs. -$2.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.99 in Q1 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $108.7 million or $2.68 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.59 per share -Revenue: $372.7 M in Q1 vs. $328.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $390 - $420 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNAPTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de