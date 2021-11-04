

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $163.1 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $123.4 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $165.9 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to $867.2 million from $651.1 million last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $165.9 Mln. vs. $145.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $867.2 Mln vs. $651.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $940 - $970 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3.320 - $3.350 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORTINET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de