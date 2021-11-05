

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) said its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, has entered into a binding liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Sinochem Group. Under the agreement, Sinochem has agreed to purchase an initial volume of approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum beginning in July 2022, which increases to 1.8 mtpa. The agreement has a term of approximately 17.5 years.



Headquartered in Beijing, China, Sinochem is a state-owned enterprise, one of China's four largest state oil companies, and a leading chemical service provider.



